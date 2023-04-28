Financial Architects Inc Sells 532 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 205,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

