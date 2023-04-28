Financial Comparison: Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) & Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Covestro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $24.05 billion 0.45 $2.78 billion $5.46 3.90 Covestro $18.93 billion N/A -$286.63 million ($0.69) -29.62

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Covestro. Covestro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Yara International ASA pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Covestro pays out -191.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Yara International ASA and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 11.55% 34.72% 15.44% Covestro -1.34% 0.30% 0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yara International ASA and Covestro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 1 3 1 0 2.00 Covestro 1 7 6 0 2.36

Covestro has a consensus target price of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 108.23%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Yara International ASA.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Covestro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions. The Industrial segment includes developing and selling chemical products and industrial gases to non-fertilizer market segments. The Production segment involves in the manufacturing plants producing ammonia and finished fertilizer, and industrial products. The Supply Chain segment engages in a global function responsible for optimization of energy, raw materials and third party sourcing, as well as logistics and customer service centers. The Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Covestro

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.