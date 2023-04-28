Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,189 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,171. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

