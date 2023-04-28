Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.56. 3,166,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,695,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

