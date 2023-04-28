Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $133.98. 834,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,161. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

