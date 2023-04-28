Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases Shares of 19,579 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. 264,508 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $938.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

