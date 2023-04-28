Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance
Shares of FNCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 103,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,048. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 13,315.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
