Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

Shares of FNCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 103,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,048. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 13,315.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

