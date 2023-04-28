FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCBBF. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

