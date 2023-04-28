First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $12.20 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 2,100 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 2,100 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $89,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading

