First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

FM stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

