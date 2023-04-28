First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Trading Down 9.1 %

FSLR stock traded down $18.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,320,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,793. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.28.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

