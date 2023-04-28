First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $197.30 and last traded at $200.78. 989,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,320,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

First Solar Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -478.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

