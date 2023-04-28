First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

FTCS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

