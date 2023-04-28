First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 67,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 203,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 41.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1,050.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

