First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $59.52. 1,218,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,375. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.