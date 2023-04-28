First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $59.52. 1,218,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,375. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

