First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 678.6% in April

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 678.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 262,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,941. The firm has a market cap of $283.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,529,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 827,327 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3,551.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 720,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 701,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2,227.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 404,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 172,356.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 396,419 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

