First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 678.6% in April

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 678.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 262,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,941. The firm has a market cap of $283.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.