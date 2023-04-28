First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 186,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 41,976 shares.The stock last traded at $98.18 and had previously closed at $97.90.

The company has a market cap of $996.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1,054.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

