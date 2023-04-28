FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Raised to $125.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

FCFS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Up 7.8 %

FCFS opened at $102.70 on Friday. FirstCash has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $1,541,631.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,077,836 shares in the company, valued at $645,569,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.