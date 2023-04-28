FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FE stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,976,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 182,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.