Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fiserv by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

