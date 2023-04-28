Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.11. 447,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,208,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.