FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Dividend History for FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

