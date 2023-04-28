Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,004 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York in April 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

