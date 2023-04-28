Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.