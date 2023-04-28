Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

