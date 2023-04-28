Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.52

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 41895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.