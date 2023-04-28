FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.43 and a 200 day moving average of $202.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.