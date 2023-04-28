FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1,524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 422,300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 894,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 544,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,210,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 374,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

EMLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,924. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

