FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.7 %
FTAIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $24.74.
About FTAI Aviation
