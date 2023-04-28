FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.50. 369,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,380. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 91.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 27.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

