FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Issued By KeyCorp

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 234,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.