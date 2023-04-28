FY2023 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $37.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $36.95. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.44.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $915.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $918.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $851.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $827.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 196.32% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

