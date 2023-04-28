FY2023 EPS Estimates for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 2.6 %

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The stock has a market cap of C$54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.