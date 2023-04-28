FY2023 EPS Estimates for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 2.6 %
CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The stock has a market cap of C$54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
