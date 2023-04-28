FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Increased by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

