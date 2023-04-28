FY2024 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

PRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PRG opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROG by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

