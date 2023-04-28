G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 25%

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) fell 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 45,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

G6 Materials Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

