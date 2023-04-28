Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Down 3.8%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 78,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$41.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.83.
About Galantas Gold
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.
