GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of GATX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

