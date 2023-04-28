GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 176,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 185,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.49.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 157.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

