GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Raised to $94.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

