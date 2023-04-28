Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.25

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.25 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.12). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 30,339 shares changing hands.

Gear4music Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.36. The firm has a market cap of £19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

