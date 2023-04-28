General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.36.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.77. 737,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,940. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

