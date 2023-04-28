General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.51. 521,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,251. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.83.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.36.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

