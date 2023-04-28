General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
General Dynamics Price Performance
NYSE GD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.51. 521,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,251. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.83.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.36.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
Read More
