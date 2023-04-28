General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Down to $222.74

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.74, but opened at $216.51. General Dynamics shares last traded at $210.21, with a volume of 394,870 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.36.

General Dynamics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.83.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

