Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.38. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

