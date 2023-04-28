GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

