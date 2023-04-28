Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.72 billion.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GILD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,683,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,195. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

