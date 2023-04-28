Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 27,865 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

