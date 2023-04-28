Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

