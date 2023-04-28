Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

